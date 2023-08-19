Arsenal teenager scores stunning hat-trick last night, Wilshere thinks he’s ‘unplayable’

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri scored a fantastic hat-trick last night to help the Gunenrs’ U21s side beat Leicester City 4-1.

The teenager is one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents. Mikel Arteta handed him his Premier League debut when he was just 15, making him the youngest-ever player in the competition’s history.

Nwaneri is progressing really well, and he showed his class again yesterday.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ethan Nwaneri scores a hat-trick for Arsenal U21s

It’s very rare to see a 16-year-old play for the U21s, but Ethan Nwaneri is so good that Arsenal‘s coaches had no issues throwing him out there.

The youngster started in a more advanced position than usual yesterday, and that helped him have a real impact in attack for Mehmet Ali’s side.

Despite a dominant first-half display, Arsenal went a goal down in the 42nd minute, but Nwaneri stepped up and levelled the game just three minutes later.

The teenager wasn’t done just there, he went on to score two more to complete a fantastic hat-trick.

‘What a player,’ tweeted Arsenal Academy’s official Twitter account, and we were staying the exact same thing after watching him play yesterday.

TBR View:

Ethan Nwaneri is a gem, and he has a massive future ahead of him at Arsenal.

The 16-year-old has been playing well above his age group, but he still looks so comfortable at Premier League 2 level at the moment.

That shows just how incredible a talent he is, and as Jack Wilshere described him in November last year, he was ‘unplayable‘ last night as well.

Arteta watched Nwaneri live yesterday. It will be interesting to see if the youngster will get any opportunities with the first team in the coming months.