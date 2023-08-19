Fabrizio Romano shares Nuno Tavares and Arsenal update, amid links to Nottingham Forest

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares will not be joining Nottingham Forest this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tavares has emerged as a target for Forest in recent days. Steve Cooper’s side are searching for new players and the Arsenal left-back is believed to be a target.

However, despite those links only emerging a few days ago, Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Tavares will not become a Nottingham Forest player as things stand.

Taking to X just now, Romano has confirmed that Tavares is considering other options and subsequently, any deal to join Forest is now off.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring in around £22m for Tavares if they do sell. That sort of fee seems high, given he’s not really done the business for the Gunners.

It remains to be seen whether this is the reason for the transfer breaking down. However, given Tavares did do quite well in Ligue 1 last season, it’s not surprising to hear there are other offers on the table.

Forest can do better than Tavares

Paying more than £20m for Nuno Tavares seems baffling anyway. And if the player isn’t that keen on the move, then it seems even more bizarre.

Clearly, there is a player of sorts in there with Tavares. He has a dynamism and unpredictability about him that Forest might feel they can utilise.

However, at the price and given the fact he seems to be weighing up interest from elsewhere, it seems Tavares now seems like a bad option.

Forest should move on here. They can do better and at the end of the window, will likely have got someone a tad better through the door anyway.