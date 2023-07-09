Mikel Arteta calls up ‘special’ Arsenal teenager for pre-season trip to Germany

Arsenal are due to jet off to Germany for their pre-season plans this summer and Mikel Arteta looks like giving youth a chance over in mainland Europe.

The Gunners are looking to get some hard yards in the bank as well as playing some decent friendlies while in Germany.

For Mikel Arteta, it will be a crucial exercise to see where his team is at, as well as being able to integrate new players such as Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber into proceedings.

Of course, it’s also a chance for Arteta to have a look at some of his young talents. And according to Arsenal youth specialist Jorge Bird, Arteta has told teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri that he will be part of the travelling pack.

Nwaneri, who has recently signed a new deal with the club, burst onto the scene last year when he became Arsenal’s youngest ever Premier League player at just 15.

And with pre-season now kicking into gear, it appears Nwaneri will get the chance to further impress.

Labelled as a ‘special‘ talent by Arsenal legend Ray Parlour, the former Gunners midfielder has also tipped Nwaneri to play a bigger role next season.

It seems, then, that Nwaneri will get his chance to stake his claim while over in Germany.

A big summer

We still have to remember just how young Nwaneri is but this is a real statement of backing from Mikel Arteta.

Nwaneri getting the chance to show his worth over in Germany is massive for him. It’s a chance to integrate with the first-team over a period of time where team bonding will come into play.

No doubt, Mikel Arteta will be judging how Nwaneri is around the place just as much as his talent. And if he passes both tests with flying colours, then first-team chances could well come his way.