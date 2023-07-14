The latest news from journalist David Ornstein has suggested that Arsenal have received a bid from Besiktas for Rob Holding.

According to The Athletic journalist, Besiktas’ proposal for Holding was around £2.1million. Ornstein went on to report that this is far below the valuation that Arsenal would consider selling him for.

Due to this, the bid has apparently been rejected. The player only has one year left on his contract but Arsenal do have the option to extent his contract for an extra year.

Holding has fallen in and out of the starting eleven over the years and it does feel like now is the best time for him to be sold.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal reject offer for Rob Holding

Despite reports suggesting that the centre-back is expected to leave this summer on either a permanent or loan move, it is no shock to see Arsenal reject the bid.

This is due to the fact that they will definitely feel like they can get more money for the defender. If that was the first bid from Besiktas, then no doubt they will bid again.

The move to the 16-time Turkish champions would not be a bad transfer for Holding at all. He would be able to still play at a top level and would still be playing in a European competition.

The move, if the bid is a bit higher, would also benefit Arsenal to as it means that they will be able to get some money for the player to spend on others who would feature a lot more.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Sadly, there are other defenders at the club who are better than the 27-year-old Englishman and if he wants to play consistently then he needs to move.

The defender, who has been ‘brilliant‘ on occasions for the club, will definitely most likely leave during the summer transfer window.