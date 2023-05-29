Arsenal considering move for £35m Serie A midfielder, he could replace Granit Xhaka











Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu as a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

That’s according to a report from Italian outlet InterLive.it.

The season ended in the best possible away for Arsenal at The Emirates yesterday.

A 5-0 demolition of Wolves was the perfect send off for a side that have finally returned to the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta has revolutionised Arsenal this season, playing an exciting brand of football with one of the league’s youngest squads.

It was also a fitting end to Granit Xhaka’s time at the club as he looks set to move on this summer.

The Swiss international is close to joining Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, although Arteta refused to admit this in his post-match press conference.

Arsenal are on the lookout for a replacement for Xhaka and are now reportedly keen on Hakan Calhanoglu.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The Turkish international’s future at Inter Milan appears to be in doubt, with his contract set to expire next summer.

And now the Italian club could look to cash in this summer while his stock is high.

Arsenal interested in Calhanoglu as Xhaka replacement

The report from InterLive suggests that plenty of Premier League like Calhanoglu.

Newcastle have previously been credited with interest in the Champions League finalist.

They suggest that the Gunners could be the first club to make a move, and could offer up to £35m for the 29-year-old.

Considering the other central midfielders Arsenal are interested in, it would be a surprise to see Calhanoglu replace Xhaka.

Their other options currently include Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Both players would likely be a lot more expensive than the Turkish international.

However, Rice and Caicedo offer Premier League experience at a younger age with a lot more potential.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal may target both Premier League stars, but price may then become an issue.

The combination of either Rice or Caicedo and Calhanoglu could then become a possibility.

At this early stage, it would be a surprise if the 28-year-old was a priority target for Arsenal.

However, the transfer window hasn’t even opened yet and anything can happen.

