'He's been exceptional': Mikel Arteta left amazed by Arsenal player he actually had doubts about











Mikel Arteta has lauded Granit Xhaka after his performance for Arsenal in their emphatic final day win over Wolves, insisting that he has had an incredible season.

Arteta was speaking – in comments reported on Arsenal’s official website – after Arsenal rounded off an outstanding campaign with a 5-0 victory over Julen Lopetegui’s men at the Emirates.

It was a fitting performance to bid farewell to this season on. And perhaps, it may prove to be the ideal way for Granit Xhaka to say goodbye.

Of course, reports have suggested that Xhaka is in talks with Bayer Leverkusen about a summer switch.

Arteta lauds Xhaka after Arsenal win

The 30-year-old went on to score the first two goals against Wolves. And he received a brilliant ovation as he left the field with 15 minutes remaining.

Mikel Arteta was coy on Xhaka’s future when asked about the possibility of him leaving. However, he was much happier to speak about the midfielder’s campaign as a whole.

“Well deserved. He’s had an incredible season,” he said, as reported by the club’s official website. “One year back I told him there is a question mark on you, you have to deliver more, you have to be better.

“He went back and trained the next day, then came back in pre-season four kilos lighter, fit and in his face you could see he was determined to do it. He’s been exceptional, a key part of the success of the team and I’m so happy that everybody is appreciating what he’s done.”

It does feel like potentially the perfect time for Xhaka to say goodbye. Of course, he has been on an unbelievable journey during his time at the Emirates.

Obviously, there have been times when his relationship with the fans appeared to be damaged beyond repair. But he has fought back. And he has managed to silence a lot of his doubters.

Arsenal could be just at the start of an amazing journey. And Xhaka may be reluctant to leave at this stage. But he will also be aware that he may be closer to the periphery of the squad next year.

So perhaps this may be the perfect opportunity to leave as something of a cult-hero at long last.