Moises Caicedo remains a target for Arsenal this summer, but he may not be joining to play the role you think he would.

Indeed, according to Football Transfers, Mikel Arteta has Caicedo earmarked as an inverted full-back on the right side if he signs for Arsenal.

That is very interesting to hear indeed.

The Ecuadorian has, of course, made his name as a midfielder, but in recent times he has been playing as right-back at Brighton.

Therefore, it does make sense for Mikel Arteta to combine the roles and perhaps get the best of both worlds out of the ‘quality’ player by using him as an inverted full-back.

Using Caicedo in this way could be a masterstroke. Not only would it give the Gunners more depth in the midfield and the defence, it would allow Arteta to play in a much more progressive way with both Caicedo and Zinchenko inverting to pack out the midfield at different times.

Of course, using a system that utilises two inverted full-backs is risky, but when you have two players as good as Caicedo and Zinchenko, you can afford to take risks.

Indeed, these two will take to any situation like a duck to water, and their versatility will be a huge bonus for this Arsenal side next season.

Signing Caicedo to play this role may actually kill two birds with one stone at Arsenal. After all, it may mean that Ben White can pivot away from being a right-back and work more as a depth option at centre-half – his more natural position.

Whether or not this deal comes to fruition or not remains to be seen, but if Caicedo does head to the Emirates, he may become a completely different player going forwards.

