Newcastle to launch bid for £35m CL finalist, if they finish in the top four this season











Newcastle United are set to make a bid for Inter Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu this summer if they qualify for the Champions League.

That’s according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato, who share an update on the Turkish international.

The calibre of players Newcastle can now attract has changed a lot in the last 12 months.

Eddie Howe has nearly led the Magpies back to the Champions League after a phenomenal campaign.

Liverpool are hunting them down, but a win against Brighton tonight will go a long way to confirming their top-four status.

They’ll be playing in Europe next season, but the competition they qualify for might determine their transfer targets.

Hakan Calhanoglu has got very used to playing in the Champions League this season with Inter Milan.

Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images

He played a huge role in their win over rivals AC Milan this week, providing the assist for Edin Dzeko in the first leg.

Newcastle now look set to make a bid for Calhanoglu this summer if they qualify for the Champions League.

If they don’t, then a European giant is preparing to sign the 29-year-old instead.

Newcastle preparing summer Calhanoglu bid

The report states that Newcastle are ready to make a ‘concrete attempt’ to sign Calhangolu.

They need to finish in the top four to do so and are ready to make a bid worth up to £35m.

However, the report goes on to say that missing out on the Champions League will open the door for Juventus.

Newcastle are keen to sign a central midfielder this summer, and Calhanoglu could fit the bill.

He’s an incredible set-piece taker and offers more of an attacking flair than Newcastle’s current options.

Photo by Piero Cruciatti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tottenham have also been linked with the Turkish international, and the clubs have a shared interest in James Maddison too.

It would be hard to imagine that Newcastle would be competing with Spurs for players 12 months ago.

Not only that, but a move to St. James’ Park might be more attractive at this stage.

It’s an exciting time for Newcastle fans, and links to players like Calhanoglu show how far they’ve come.

He’s got an outside chance of being a Champions League winner next month.

It would be a real coup if he then chose to swap the San Siro for St. James’ Park in the summer.

