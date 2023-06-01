Arsenal confident ‘unbelievable’ 22-year-old wants to stay at the club this summer











Arsenal are confident that defender William Saliba wants to stay at the club this summer.

That’s according to 90min who provide more details on the French international’s future.

Arsenal have made a huge effort to nail down their most important players to new contracts this season.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and Aaron Ramsdale have all committed their futures to the club.

As the season came to an end, Bukayo Saka all put pen to paper which is arguably more important than any incomings during the transfer window.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

One player who has yet to agree on a new contract is William Saliba.

The 22-year-old has been ‘unbelievable’ this season, forming a fantastic partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes.

Arsenal’s season started to falter when he picked up a season-ending injury against Sporting CP.

Saliba has been in talks with Arsenal over a new contract for some time but no deal was been agreed as the summer transfer window approaches.

The club don’t appear to be worried about him leaving, although his demands are putting pressure on negotiations.

Arsenal confident Saliba will stay this summer

The report from 90min suggests that a new deal is ‘not close to being finalised’.

Saliba’s representatives are not trying to force a move away, but want Arsenal’s offer to reflect his status as one of the world’s best young defenders.

They go on to say that, ‘whilst Saliba has rebuffed current advances, Arsenal remain confident the player does want to stay and will agree new terms before the start of next season.’

Arsenal know that extending Saliba’s time at the club this summer has to be a priority.

With Champions League football on the horizon, Mikel Arteta will be hoping to improve this squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The likes of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are heavily linked with moves to The Emirates.

However, it would be a real blow if Saliba’s contract was allowed to run down before the start of the new campaign.

He’s got huge potential and is already playing at a very high level.

The 22-year-old would be a difficult player to replace should the unthinkable happen and his deal runs out next year.

