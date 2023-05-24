Bukayo Saka has something 'exciting' to tell Arsenal fans after signing new deal











Bukayo Saka has admitted that he is ‘excited’ about his future at Arsenal after signing a new deal yesterday.

The 21-year-old has been speaking to Ian Wright in an interview with Arsenal’s official website after yesterday’s news.

Saka has committed his long-term future to the club after an exceptional campaign on an individual level. Sky Sports claims that he’s put pen to paper on a new deal that will run until 2027.

Of course, Saka has endured a difficult end to the campaign along with the rest of his Arsenal teammates.

The Gunners were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City after they led the way for the majority of the season.

But the England international says that while he’s devastated after missing out on the title, he is also excited about what the future hold for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Saka ‘excited’ about Arsenal future

“Speaking about this season it hurts a lot, it really hurts so much to even think about how we’ve ended this season and what could have been but one thing I can say is, like you said, since the last two or three years that I have been playing I have seen this team and club grow and going like this [points upwards],” Saka said.

“One thing that the club, the fans, everyone around us can be excited about is that obviously we are going in the right direction if you look at the last two or three years.

“I think when the dust settles and all the negative emotions are out everyone can be excited about us for the future.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal fans will be delighted to hear Saka’s comments and even more relieved after he signed a new deal with the club.

The Gunners have proven they are capable of challenging for major honours this season, but it’s important they manage to keep hold of their key players moving forward.

Saka certainly falls into that category, alongside the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

Of course, Martinelli also signed a new deal recently while Odegaard is reportedly open to discussing fresh terms with Arsenal.

Arteta will be keen to strengthen his squad over the summer as he prepares Arsenal for a return to the Champions League. But securing Saka’s future is a huge positive for the club ahead of the summer window.

