Arsenal are reportedly shocked by William Saliba’s demands to sign a new contract and are worried he could now be lured away by PSG.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners when he was a teenager back in 2019, but it was only at the start of the 2022/23 campaign that he was given an opportunity in the Premier League.

Saliba was absolutely phenomenal and made a name as one of the best defenders in the country. Arsenal are desperate to tie him down to a new deal now, but The Sun has shared some worrying news for Gooners.

Arsenal fear PSG could sign William Saliba after being shocked by his demands

William Saliba is arguably the best centre-back of his age in the world.

The 22-year-old was absolutely outstanding for Arsenal from the first game of the season until he got injured. Arsenal’s title charge collapsed in his absence, which made everyone find out just how important he is to the side.

Saliba’s agents probably noticed this as well, and that’s why they are making things difficult for Arsenal during contract negotiations.

The report claims that Edu and Mikel Arteta were left ‘shocked’ by Saliba’s wage demands to pen a new deal. Arsenal’s initial £120,000-a-week offer is apparently not even close to what the player’s representatives have in mind, which is why a deal is far from being done.

To make things worse, French champions PSG are interested in signing Saliba, and Arsenal ‘fear’ they could lure him away by paying him whatever it takes.

TBR View:

Arsenal simply cannot afford to lose Saliba.

The Frenchman, despite his injury, is a strong contender to win the club’s Player of the Year award. He was the best centre-half in the country when he was fit, and the fact that he’s still only 22 means he will only get better in the coming years.

Arsenal have just extended the contracts of Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka. Saliba is next in line, and we’re sure Edu will be doing everything he can to get this done as well.

However, as things stand, it will not be easy, and PSG’s interest just makes things a lot harder.

