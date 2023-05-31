‘Just a case of being patient’: It may be a matter of time before £70m player joins Arsenal - journalist











Chris Wheatley has stated that it may just be a matter of time before Declan Rice joins Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, the journalist was discussing the Gunners’ interest in Rice, and he says that this deal is rather simple in the fact that the midfielder wants to join.

Wheatley said that he does think a deal will be done, and he urged Arsenal supporters to be patient on this one.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Matter of time

The journalist shared what he knows about Rice.

“Declan Rice is a bit more simple, there is a price that West Ham see him at, Arsenal don’t value him as highly as West Ham. I think it’s just a case of being patient on that one and I do think it will get done eventually because Declan Rice is keen on moving to Arsenal.” Wheatley said.

Quicker the better

This deal may just be a matter of time as Wheatley says, but, as ever, the quicker Arsenal can get this deal done the better.

Indeed, if Rice signs earlier he can have more of a pre-season training with his new teammates and learning under his new manager, and that should allow him to hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Of course, Rice is talented enough to slot right into this Arsenal team regardless, but the more time Mikel Arteta has to work with the player and allow him to gel into this squad, the better he will be.

Wheatley sounds confident that this deal will be done, but until a contract is signed and an announcement is made, we can’t say that Rice will be an Arsenal player just yet.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

