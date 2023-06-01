Report: Club think their £75m midfielder is now going to sign for Arsenal











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Moises Caicedo this summer, and Brighton and Hove Albion reportedly think he’s off to the Emirates.

It is no secret at this point that the Gunners’ priority is two new midfielders. West Ham United star Declan Rice is the top target, while both Caicedo and Mount have also been linked with a move to North London.

With the Chelsea star agreeing personal terms with Manchester United now, Caicedo may just be the player Arsenal go for. Football Transfers have shared the latest on the situation.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Brighton think Moises Caicedo will join Arsenal this summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion since this year’s January transfer window.

The Gunners tried extremely hard to get him, lodging two big bids to sign him. But, Brighton made it absolutely clear that they were not going to sell him in the middle of the season.

Now, it looks like Caicedo will be on the move, and if the report is to be believed, Arsenal are the absolute favourites to sign him before the start of next season.

It has been claimed that the Gunners are closing in on the deal, with Brighton confident that Edu will meet their asking price for Caicedo, which stands at £75 million.

Personal terms between Arsenal and the Ecuador international has already been agreed as well, which is another step in the right direction for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal target Moises Caicedo – Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal are set to lose Granit Xhaka in the coming days, with the Swiss international reportedly on his way to Germany to sign for Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners definitely need to replace him, while they also need another top-quality midfielder to play with or in place of Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Arsenal fans are hoping Rice will be one of them, and if the Gunners can get Caicedo in too before the start of next season, they will almost surely be in another title race.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get this deal over the line in the coming days.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Show all