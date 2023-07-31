Arsenal can only sign £40m player if 29-year-old leaves this summer

Arsenal can only sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya if American international Matt Turner departs this summer.

That’s according to journalist James McNicholas, speaking on his YouTube channel about the Spanish goalkeeper.

Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation wasn’t expected to be a talking point this summer.

Aaron Ramsdale is Mikel Arteta’s undisputed number-one after a brilliant campaign last season.

He earned himself a new contract and is in the conversation to be England’s first choice at next season’s European Championships.

Matt Turner was signed last summer with Bernd Leno heading out of the club to provide competition for Ramsdale.

The American was given an opportunity in the Europa League last season and has impressed over the summer on international duty.

However, Arsenal are now interested in signing David Raya and Turner will have to leave if the Spanish international is to join the Gunners.

Turner is a decent goalkeeper, but Raya would put serious pressure on Ramsdale’s place in the side.

However, given his £40m price tag, Arsenal will want to negotiate before a deal is agreed.

Turner needs to leave Arsenal for Raya to sign – journalist

Speaking about the potential transfer, McNicholas said: “I think any move for [David] Raya would be contingent on [Matt] Turner going.

“There has been some interest from Nottingham Forest, obviously they would like to sign Dean Henderson, who they had on loan last season from Manchester United.

“There was a period of time where it looked like Henderson might have a chance of being number one at United before they brought in [Andre] Onana.

“And in that period of time, Forest began exploring deals for other goalkeepers, one of whom was Matt Turner.

“Now, Henderson it seems is going to be on the market again, for the noises Forest are making they would like to bring in multiple goalkeepers.

“Would Turner be willing to go to Nottingham Forest without a guarantee of being number one? I’m not so sure.

“I feel like if Turner stays, it’s going to be very difficult for Arsenal to bring Raya in.”

Arsenal have received interest in Turner which could allow a move for Raya to happen.

Nottingham Forest are keen, while Brighton also held an interest before they signed Bart Verbruggen.

Turner is a very good backup goalkeeper and appears to be happy enough being Ramsdale’s deputy.

Raya is unlikely to settle for a spot on the bench and the competition could inspire Ramsdale to reach another level.