Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta delivered his verdict on Matt Turner today ahead of the American’s return to the squad from his holiday.

The Gunners took on Wayne Rooney’s MLS All-Stars in the early hours of this morning and picked up an impressive 5-0 win. Aaron Ramsdale played the first half, while young Karl Hein took charge of the Arsenal goal after the break.

If Turner was with the squad, he would’ve definitely played a part, but Arteta revealed that the American needs a break after his superb performances for the USMNT.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner

Arsenal signed Matt Turner from New England Revolution for £5.7 million last year (The Athletic).

The American was unheard of in Europe at the time, but after a year in the Gunners’ colours, he has become the USMNT’s number one and a fan favourite.

In seven appearances for Arsenal last season, Turner kept four clean sheets. He also had a sensational run with the USMNT in the Gold Cup, where he saved two penalties to help his side beat Canada two weeks ago.

Arsenal have given Turner some time off after an extended campaign due to international commitments. Mikel Arteta was asked about him in his press conference and he had nothing but praise for the American.

When asked what Turner should do next season, he told Football London: “First of all the same as he did last year, which is a great competition to the squad goalkeeping unit because he’s so competitive – he keeps everyone at the level every single day.

“I think he did great with us and (with) the national team, I think he was superb as well. He needs some holidays. It’s been a long year for him.

“I don’t know how many competitions he played in but there’s so many so he needed a break. When he has the break he will be back with us.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Turner is a very good number two for Arsenal.

He’s not quite on the level of Aaron Ramsdale, but whenever he was given an opportunity last season, he made sure to do his bit for the club.

Turner may not make it back in time for the games against Manchester United and Barcelona in the USA, but he should ideally be back for the Gunners’ Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

Ramsdale will likely start that game as well, but it will be good for the players to have Turner back in the squad.