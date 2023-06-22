Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is keen to sign goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario as quickly as possible.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Mail as Spurs look to make their first signing of the summer.

Ange Postecoglou will know how important it is to solve Tottenham’s defensive issues this summer.

Spurs leaked goals last season, finishing with one of the worst defensive records in the league.

Hugo Lloris’s form dropped off throughout the campaign and his time at the club is now coming to an end.

Fraser Forster is a good backup, but Spurs need a better first-choice goalkeeper if they’re going to return to the top four.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Postecoglou is therefore keen to bring Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to Tottenham as quickly as possible.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of Tottenham’s main targets in the past few days.

Complications over a deal for David Raya have forced Spurs to look to Serie A to replace Lloris.

Postecoglou wants Vicario at Tottenham as soon as possible

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Postecoglou is ‘eager’ to finalise a deal for Vicario.

The ‘extraordinary’ shot-stopper had a superb season in Serie A last year.

Fabrizio Romano has been raving about the Italian goalkeeper recently as a deal nears completion.

Few goalkeepers in Europe took more touches last season than Vicario.

This suggests he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet and he’s capable of playing the ball under pressure.

Vicario conceded just 39 goals in 31 appearances in Serie A, which is impressive considering Empoli finished 14th.

He faced 134 shots on target, meaning he made nearly 100 saves over the course of the season.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

One area that Vicario may have to improve on is his ability to deal with crosses.

Tottenham’s centre-backs struggled last season and will hope a new goalkeeper can give them more confidence in defensive situations.

Postecoglou will want Vicario at Tottenham quickly so he can prepare his team thoroughly during pre-season.

There will be some positions where players might arrive later in the window and can slot into his system.

However, having their first-choice goalkeeper in place as quickly as possible will hugely benefit their preparations.