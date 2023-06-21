Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham now in talks over ‘extraordinary’ player

Tottenham Hotspur have been looking for a new goalkeeper this summer amid an uncertain future for Hugo Lloris.

Spurs have been linked with a host of names to potentially replace the 2018 World Cup winner, including David Raya.

However, speculation involving Tottenham and another goalkeeper besides Raya has been doing the rounds of late.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

SportItalia’s SICafe show, via Sport Witness, have claimed that Spurs are going for Empoli keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello said Tottenham were in talks over the 26-year-old stopper today.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter with a further update involving Spurs and their pursuit of Vicario.

He claimed that Tottenham were in talks with Empoli around a potential €20m (£17.2m) move for the Italian keeper.

Romano added that discussions will continue, but that Spurs are still eyeing Raya and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Our view

Reports linking Tottenham and Vicario appear to have split the Spurs fanbase.

Vicario may not be massively famous on these shores, but he looks like a good enough keeper.

The Italian is a great shot stopper (as per this triple save from last term) and also decent with his feet.

Vicario has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Roma and Bayern Munich in the past.

Last year, Italy legend Gianluigi Buffon said Vicario was doing “extraordinary” things.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days, but things seem to be heading in the right direction regarding this move.

For all we know, Spurs may be also looking at Raya, perhaps bringing in a new No. 1 and a No 2.