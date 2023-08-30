Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou wasn’t too impressed with forward Richarlison against Fulham last night.

Postecoglou was speaking to the press, via Football London, following their penalty shootout defeat at Craven Cottage.

The Australian coach made nine changes to his side going into the game.

Tottenham only have the domestic cups to concentrate on outside of the Premier League and therefore fewer opportunities to rotate.

On paper, the side Ange Postecoglou selected still looked very strong.

Manor Solomon was looking to take revenge on his old club while Ivan Perisic had a very strong pre-season.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Only two players kept their places in the team following their 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Micky Van de Ven remained in defence but couldn’t avoid scoring an own goal in the first half.

Postecoglou also stuck with Richarlison up top against Fulham and he finally broke his scoring duck.

The Brazilian took advantage of Kenny Tete being off the pitch to nod in a cross from his flank but ultimately didn’t have his best game.

Postecoglou was quick to point out his passing wasn’t up to scratch and he was eventually withdrawn after picking up a knock.

Richarlison fails to impress Postecoglou against Fulham

Speaking about the 26-year-old after the match, Postecoglou said: “I think he’s played better for us in the other games.

“I get why other people look at that and I understand that but for me it’s about contributing to our football, how we play.

“I thought we gave away the ball a bit too much tonight, not just him but a few players in that boat.

“It’s an important part of our game and that’s the stuff I want Richy to improve on. I think the goals will come.

“Our strikers, our attacking players will get opportunities to score. Our all-round games is much more important at this stage.”

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Richarlison will need to continue to win over Postecoglou and will hope his goal against Fulham is the start of a purple patch in front of goal.

Spurs are looking at signing another forward being the transfer window closes, with Ansu Fati and Brennan Johnson linked with a move.

Both players would offer important competition across the front line and potentially allow Postecoglou to move Son Heung-min more centrally.

Postecoglou admitted he was also impressed with Dane Scarlett who could emerge as an alternative as well.