Brennan Johnson is now Ange Postecoglou’s top attacking target as we head into the final few days of this transfer window.

Spurs have been linked with Johnson for a little while now, and while these links have been persistent, there’s been no concrete movement on this front as of yet.

However, with that being said, this won’t be an easy deal to do.

Both Evangelos Marinakis and Daniel Levy are the toughest of tough negotiators, and according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, this is a deal that could rumble on right until the very end of the transfer window.

Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

To the wire

Gold shared what he knows about Johnson’s potential move to Spurs.

“Brennan Johnson is Ange Postecoglou’s number one attacking target for the remainder of this transfer window. He apparently feels he is the perfect fit for his system, very fast, tricky kind of player, a young player with a high ceiling. Talks have now taken place,” Gold said.

Gold later spoke about some of the issues with this deal.

“It is going to be painstaking, everything I’m hearing is that this could go right to the wire, it could go to the very end.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Immovable force vs unstoppable object

Sometimes in football you just get a dream matchup.

Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe in a World Cup final, Manchester City vs Manchster United in an FA Cup final, and now, we have Evangelos Marinakis vs Daniel Levy in a transfer tug of war.

These two are two of the most uncompromising chairmen we’ve ever seen in English football, and neither man is likely to back down when it comes to doing this deal on their terms.

We’d love to be a fly on the wall in negotiations between these two, because this is a deal that will have to be well and truly thrashed out if it is going to be done.