Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham want to sign ‘extraordinary’ Barcelona player on loan

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Ansu Fati, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona under Xavi, and there is a big chance he could leave the Camp Nou before Friday’s deadline.

Romano says Tottenham have started talks to sign him on loan.

Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham want to sign Ansu Fati on loan

Ansu Fati was viewed as the finest attacking talent in Spain a couple of years ago.

The Spaniard was likened to Lionel Messi and even took over the iconic number 10 shirt after the Argentine left the club for Paris Saint-Germain.

Things, however, haven’t gone to plan for Fati, and there’s a big chance he could leave Barcelona in the coming days.

Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that Tottenham are in talks to sign Fati. Now, the same journalist claims discussions are ongoing over a season-long loan deal.

He tweeted: “Understand Tottenham are now in contact with Barça to negotiate for Ansu Fati deal on loan until June 2024.

“Discussions about conditions of the deal but Barça want 100% of the salary covered.”

TBR View:

Fati would be a great signing for Tottenham.

The ‘extraordinary‘ Spaniard, still only 20, is an incredible talent. He can score goals, create chances and can play anywhere across the front three.

Ange Postecoglou has a history of developing young players, and with regular game time at Spurs, he could make Fati fulfil his potential.

However, whether the Barcelona man would want to join Tottenham remains to be seen.