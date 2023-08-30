Ange Postecoglou admits 26-year-old Tottenham player picked up an injury last night

Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Richarlison picked up ‘a bit of a knock’ as Tottenham Hotspur crashed out of the League Cup last night.

Postecoglou spoke to Spurs Play and shared an update on Richarlison’s fitness following the defeat on penalties to Fulham.

The Aussie made nine changes to the side that beat Bournemouth over the weekend, with just Richarlison and Micky van de Ven keeping their place in the side.

It’s fair to say that Tottenham lacked any kind of fluency in their game in the first half and deservedly headed into the break 1-0 down after a Van de Ven own goal.

Richarlison got Spurs on level terms after halftime after Postecoglou switched the system up slightly by bringing on Dane Scarlett for Giovani Lo Celso.

The Brazil forward got on the end of Ivan Perisic’s cross and guided his header past the Fulham goalkeeper.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It was the 26-year-old’s first goal of the season after failing to score in the opening three Premier League games.

But the former Everton star appeared to pick up an ankle injury towards the end of the game and Postecoglou has admitted he’s currently unsure how serious it is.

Postecoglou on Richarlison’s injury

Speaking to Spurs Play, Postecoglou was asked if Richarlison is ok after he limped off during last night’s penalty shootout defeat at Craven Cottage.

“I think he got a bit of a knock but I’m not really sure the extent of it,” the Tottenham boss said.

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Despite getting on the scoresheet, Richarlison wasn’t at his best last night as he struggled to keep hold of the ball for Spurs.

But it would be a huge blow for Spurs to lose the Brazil international through injury, especially as they have no other recognised first-team striker in the squad.

Of course, Scarlett came off the bench last night and enjoyed some bright moments in the second half. But the youngster doesn’t seem to be ready to lead the line for Spurs.

Tottenham ended up crashing out of the Carabao Cup on penalties as Davinson Sanchez missed his spot kick.

It was a disappointing night for Postecoglou and he will be hoping to bounce back with a win on Saturday at Turf Moor.