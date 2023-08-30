Ange Postecoglou says he won’t be selling ‘really good’ Tottenham player

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Dane Scarlett has a future at Tottenham Hotspur following last night’s League Cup exit at Craven Cottage.

Postecoglou spoke to Football.London after a penalty shootout exit at the hands of Fulham and commented on Dane Scarlett’s future.

The Aussie boss made nine changes from the side that beat Bournemouth 2-0 over the weekend and Spurs weren’t at their best last night.

Only Richarlison and Micky van de Ven kept their place in the side and Tottenham struggled during the opening period.

A Van de Ven own goal saw Postecoglou’s men head into halftime 1-0 down and the Spurs boss turned to Scarlett.

The youngster replaced Giovani Lo Celso at the break and played alongside Richarlison up front.

The Brazilian grabbed his first goal of the season to take the game to penalties. But Davinson Sanchez’s missed spot-kick saw Spurs exit the League Cup at the first time of asking.

Yet, Postecoglou was impressed with Scarlett’s performance from the bench.

Postecoglou on Scarlett

Speaking to the media after last night’s game, Postecoglou praised Scarlett and confirmed he does have a future at the club.

“Yeah I thought he was bright when he came on,” he said. “He has been really good for us in training, he’s working really hard.

“Look, I’ll sit down with Dane over the next couple of days and sort of chart a way forward for him. I really think he’s definitely got a future at our club and I really like his attributes as a striker.

“It’s always a balance with young players, will they get enough game time because for him the next stage of development is to play. He played a fair few games last year and I think he’s improved as a player since then.

“I’ll make that decision over the next couple of days and sit down with him, but I certainly see him as a Tottenham player and a lot of that will depend on what else happens over the next two or three days.”

Scarlett is currently the only striker in the Spurs squad apart from Richarlison after Harry Kane’s departure.

Of course, Tottenham could yet bring in another forward option before Friday’s deadline. But as things stand, it would be a surprise to see the youngster head out on loan.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Portsmouth and impressed during the early stages of his spell at Fratton Park.

It seems he has also impressed his new boss and unless Spurs snap up a new striker, he looks likely to stay in North London beyond Friday’s deadline.