New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could let young midfielder Harvey White go this summer.

A report from Football London has outlined the Australian coach’s plans for the transfer window.

Tottenham have yet to make any signings this summer, with Lucas Moura departing and Arnaut Danjuma and Clement Lenglet’s loans coming to an end.

The French defender may yet stay at the club with Spurs expected to agree a fee for him this week.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Pre-season is only a few weeks away and Ange Postecoglou will get to work with his squad for the first time.

He may already have a good idea about which players he wants to keep and who he’s happy to let go.

Tottenham’s squad is huge right now, with quite a few players returning from loans elsewhere.

There’s also no European football at Spurs this season, meaning the squad will need to be thinned out.

It could make it difficult for Postecoglou to give opportunities to young players at Tottenham like Harvey White.

The 21-year-old was on the cusp of the first team under Antonio Conte last season before joining Derby County on loan.

He made his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace but could now be leaving the club in the near future.

Postecoglou could let White leave Tottenham

The report from Football London states that, ‘Academy product Harvey White, 21, could also be allowed to leave the club if there is not deemed to be a place for him next season in Postecoglou’s immediate plans.’

The ‘intelligent’ midfielder may struggle at Tottenham due to the position he plays.

Spurs aren’t blessed with young talent in every position but are oversubscribed with youngsters in the middle of the park.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr are already part of the first-team squad.

There are also very high hopes for Alfie Devine, who looks likely to go out on loan this season.

White had a decent spell in League One with Derby County in the second half of last season, but he didn’t blow anyone away.

Postecoglou will look at White when he returns to Tottenham, but a move this summer might suit all parties.

If he doesn’t leave permanently, a loan deal is essential to his development.