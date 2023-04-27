Tottenham staff had doubts over 18-year-old joining first-team training











Some Tottenham Hotspur staff had doubts about the decision to include Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett in first-team training.

A report from The Athletic has outlined the concerns they had over the young pair during Jose Mourinho’s time at the club.

There are high hopes for Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett at Tottenham.

The former became the club’s youngest-ever player when he came on against Marine in the FA Cup.

He marked that appearance with a goal against the non-league side as a 16-year-old.

Jose Mourinho put his faith in the attacking midfielder that day, but he had to wait nearly two years for his next outing.

Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He was brought on against Portsmouth in January, ironically the team Dane Scarlett has been sent on loan too this season.

Devine has been on the bench on plenty of occasions this season without being given his opportunity.

Cristian Stellini suggested just a couple of weeks ago that he could be in line to play.

However, Devine and Scarlett have both proved they’re good enough to join in with Tottenham’s first-team training.

They’ll be hoping they can impress whoever comes in and takes the manager’s job in pre-season.

Tottenham staff had doubts over Devine and Scarlett in training

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘Under Jose Mourinho, a similar thing happened when Alfie Devine and Dane Scarlett trained with the first team, but there were doubts over whether it was the best thing for their coaching and development.’

The appointment of Ryan Mason as Cristian Stellini’s temporary replacement could be great news for Devine.

He’s already called several youngsters into first-team training at Tottenham, and Devine will hope he’s at the top of the list if he turns to the academy for inspiration.

Tottenham have been crying out for a creative midfielder all season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

This is a role Devine is very comfortable playing, and has been in great form for the under-21s this season.

His three goals in the UEFA Youth League combined with his 16 appearances in the Premier League 2 have set him up well to make the step up.

He needs to be playing first-team football next season though, whether that’s as an option at Spurs, or on loan in the Championship.

