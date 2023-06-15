It appears that Clement Lenglet could still be a Tottenham Hotspur player next season after all, with Spurs expected to reach an agreement with Barcelona over a fee in the next week.

That is according to a report from Sport, which follows Tottenham’s retained list on Thursday, in which the club announced the departures of both Clement Lenglet and Arnaut Danjuma after their respective loan spells.

However, it seems that there is still a good chance that the Frenchman could return to North London. Sport claims that Tottenham and Barcelona are edging closer to reaching an agreement over a fee for the centre-back.

Tottenham closing in on agreeing Clement Lenglet fee

The Catalan giants want around £10.3 million for Lenglet. Meanwhile, Tottenham would like to pay around half that amount.

Interestingly, Sport adds that the gap between the two is expected to be resolved in the next week. And all parties are in favour of Lenglet joining Tottenham permanently.

If Tottenham can sign Lenglet for anything around £5 million, you have to say that that is a decent piece of business. He did not set the world alight during his time on loan. But he did a solid job in a year where Spurs were so poor at the back.

And if Ange Postecoglou thinks that Lenglet can contribute to what he wants from his Tottenham side next season, it does make sense to keep him around.

It is not the most exciting deal Tottenham will hopefully do during the January transfer window. But it is probably fair to suggest that it is an opportunity that is too good for Spurs to turn down with all sides wanting a deal to go through.