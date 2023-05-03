Report: Tottenham have offered 'intelligent' midfielder new deal - but he's weighing up leaving this summer











Tottenham Hotspur have offered Harvey White a new contract, but the midfielder is set for talks this summer as he weighs up leaving the club.

That is according to a report from The Sun, Harvey White is weighing up leaving Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the coming months as he looks to get his senior career properly off and running.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 21-year-old has made a handful of appearances for Spurs. But he left the club on loan during the January transfer window, joining Derby County.

Harvey White considering his Tottenham future

He has been in the Rams’ match day squads for all of their League One fixtures since his arrival – featuring in all but four of those games.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

It seems that he now has doubts about returning to Tottenham.

The Sun reports that White has a contract offer on the table from Tottenham, with his current deal set to expire in 2024.

However, talks are set for the summer with White considering moving on.

It is unfortunately getting harder to see White making the grade at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs need to strengthen further in the middle of the park this summer. So that may leave him further down the pecking order.

And he has only played a few games for his parent club so far. He turns 22 in the early stages of next season. So he will not want to watch his development stagnate.

Tottenham seemingly still have hope that he can step up further. Antonio Conte previously labelled him ‘intelligent‘. And they would not have offered him a new deal if they did not see his potential.

But you could understand if he felt ready to push for a move.