‘Looks a talent’: Peter Grant has been hugely impressed with ‘exciting’ 23-year-old Celtic player this season

Spending good money in the transfer window doesn’t always guarantee that players who are purchased for big fees are going to be a success.

Celtic have seen that with the likes of Albian Ajeti and, more recently, Alexandro Bernabei. Both players had huge money spent on them and both players struggled or are struggling to make any kind of material impact at the club.

Having said that, spending more money does tend to get you more quality. Celtic spent £4.6m on Kyogo Furuhashi, £6m on Cameron Carter-Vickers and close to £4m on Alistair Johnston and you have seen what they have brought to the club.

Quality. That’s what. And Celtic have another player with that same kind of quality on their hands after spending £3.5m on him this summer.

Luis Palma has taken the club by storm over the last two weeks. Goals against Motherwell, Lazio(ish) and Kilmarnock have shot the Honduran into the limelight at Celtic and Peter Grant has been left extremely impressed with him.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “We’ve got to have everybody fit. We can’t afford a few injuries in certain areas.

“I’ve been really impressed with [Luis] Palma as well.

“He looks a talent. He looks exciting. He wants to take people on.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The former Celtic hero, like the fans, loves a player who is not afraid to try and beat a man or take a shot at goal. And, in Palma, we have seen one that is keen to do that.

The 23-year-old looks like he just wants to entertain the fans and the trickery we have seen from him so far, has shown that he intends to do just that.

Palma certainly comes with a big reputation. He is highly rated and popular in his homeland and if he continues to develop the way he has, he can go to the very top of the game.

In other news, ‘I’m wiping him out’: Barry Ferguson claims he’d snap 25-year-old Celtic player if he ever played against him