Andy Robertson left applauding 25-year-old Arsenal player after seeing his display last night











Liverpool star Andy Robertson was very pleased with Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney after last night’s historic win.

Robertson posted a picture of the pair on his Instagram story after Scotland defeated Spain.

A second Scott McTominay brace in the space of three days earned the Scots a massive win over the former world champions.

Robertson and Tierney once again turned out together in defence, with the Arsenal man playing as part of a back-three.

Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

It’s a huge result for Scotland, who have a patchy record at best of qualifying for international tournaments.

They finally broke their streak of missing out on major competitions at Euro 2020, but failed to get out of the group.

Ukraine defeated them in the World Cup play-offs last year, but they’ve given themselves the perfect platform to potentially reach next summer’s tournament.

Kieran Tierney hasn’t had the best time at Arsenal this season, being used as a bit-part player by Mikel Arteta.

The introduction of Oleksandr Zinchenko has pushed him down the pecking order.

It has increased speculation that he may be on his way out of the club this summer.

Robertson applauds Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney

The Liverpool defender posted a picture of the two defenders together, alongside some applauding emojis.

Tierney played 75 minutes before being substituted in place for Leeds United’s Liam Cooper.

He had a big impact in the game, starting the move that led to McTominay’s opener.

Tierney then made a bursting run down the left wing, shrugging off a challenge from Dani Carvajal.

His deflected cross fell into the path of McTominay who swept home again.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The Scottish media raved about Tierney’s performance, although it’s unlikely this will change Mikel Arteta’s thinking.

He picked up a knock that forced him to go off, which could potentially rule him out of the Leeds game.

Tierney’s future at Arsenal is in doubt, despite the likes of Robertson being impressed by the full-back.

Newcastle have been heavily linked, while there’s even been reports that Real Madrid are interested.

He could still have a role to play in a hugely important run-in at The Emirates this season.

If he could end his Arsenal career on a high it would be the least he deserves.

