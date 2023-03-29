Report: Arsenal suffer Kieran Tierney injury blow after Rodri's challenge











Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney was forced to limp off the pitch due to an injury after hurting himself following a tackle from Manchester City star Rodri last night.

Scotland pulled off a shock upset over Spain in their European qualifiers, beating them 2-0. Tierney started on the left side of a back three, and he had an excellent game.

However, he appeared to hurt his calf in the second half and was withdrawn in the 76th minute.

Rodri has suddenly become Arsenal fans’ enemy number one.

The Spaniard came under fire last week after his horrific tackle on Martin Odegaard during Spain’s win over Norway in Estadio La Rosaleda in Malaga.

The Arsenal captain, thankfully, came out unscathed.

Rodri was at it again last night. The midfielder and Tierney went for the same ball and the Scotsman came off worse after being caught by the Manchester City star’s studs.

Football Scotland revealed last night that it is indeed a calf problem and it is ‘highly unlikely’ that Tierney will be available for selection when Arsenal host Leeds United this weekend.

That is a blow for the Gunners, who have already lost Takehiro Tomiyasu for the remainder of the season.

TBR View:

If Tierney’s injury turns out to be a serious one, Mikel Arteta will not be happy.

The Arsenal boss will be left with just one full-back on each side – Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left and Ben White on the opposite side. If either of them suffers an injury or gets suspended, the Gunners will be in real trouble.

Tierney hasn’t played much this season, but he is still a ‘superb‘ player. He showed his quality when he came on as a substitute and provided an assist in Arsenal’s last game before the break against Crystal Palace.

We’ll know more about Tierney’s injury in Arteta’s pre-match press conference this week, but if the report is to be believed, he’s likely to miss the game.

