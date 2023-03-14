Report: Arsenal could sell their defender for £35m this summer











Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal future remains up in the air and there’s a chance the Scotland international could leave North London at the end of this season.

The 25-year-old is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League when he’s fit. He is a phenomenal player, and he has always been a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal now.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Journalist names Arsenal’s asking price to sell Kieran Tierney

Tierney was always Arsenal’s first-choice left-back since he joined them back in 2019. Injuries have been really cruel to him on more than one occasion, which is why he has missed nearly 50 games over the last three and a half years.

Arsenal had to bring in another player last summer and in came Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian has become a much better fit in Mikel Arteta’s system than Tierney ever was, and he’s now one of the first names on the team sheet every single week.

That has left Tierney in a tricky position, and there’s a chance he will leave the club in the summer transfer window. Newcastle United are reportedly keen to sign him, but he will not be cheap.

Ben Jacobs wrote in his piece for CaughtOffside on Substack that Arsenal’s starting point in transfer negotiations will be £35-40 million. That’s more than what they paid to sign him, but less than what he was linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid for last year.

The journalist wrote: “Kieran Tierney could leave Arsenal after seeing his minutes diminished this season.

“Tierney held face-to-face talks with Arteta to better understand his future and was encouraged to fight for his place. So an exit is not guaranteed. Even Arteta is still undecided whether to let him go, but it will also come down to whether Tierney is satisfied to be a squad player.

“Arsenal would demand a fee in excess of the £25m they paid Celtic in 2019. £35-40m is probably the starting point, especially given Tierney is healthily contracted until 2026. Let’s not forget he was Real Madrid-linked for £50m only a year ago.”

Photo by Rui Vieira – Pool/Getty Images

TBR View:

If there’s one negative about Arsenal in transfer windows, it’s their inability to sell players for good-enough fees.

Apart from Alex Iwobi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott, the Gunners haven’t really made a good profit on any of their players. They’ve even had to let go of some of their big stars who cost an awful lot of money for free.

Tierney is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League when he’s fit and a valuation of around £40 million sounds about right, especially considering that he’ll have three full years left on his contract this summer.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Tierney, but if Arsenal let him go for a low-ish fee, their fans will be furious.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

