Media react to Kieran Tierney display as Scotland stun Spain











Arsenal fans will not have been surprised to see Kieran Tierney receiving huge plaudits after Scotland stunned Spain at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Scott McTominay scored twice as Steve Clarke’s men claimed a famous win in Euro 2024 qualifying. But a number of players produced a number of colossal displays, including Kieran Tierney.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Obviously, it has been a frustrating season for Tierney. He has struggled for game-time for Arsenal. But that is not down to a lack of quality, rather a lack of suitability to the system Mikel Arteta wants to play.

Tierney lauded after Scotland display

And a reminder of that came on Tuesday as he shone for Scotland in their win over Spain.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tierney played a key role in the home side’s second goal. And he and Andy Robertson certainly won the battle up against Tottenham’s wing-back Pedro Porro. The Spurs man was replaced at half-time.

It led to the Scottish media heaping praise on the 25-year-old, with the Daily Record and Glasgow Live both awarding Tierney 9/10 ratings. Herald Scotland gave him an 8/10, but noted how easily he beat a Real Madrid star in that second-half.

“Tigerish display on the left side of the back three from the Arsenal defender and a brilliant interception and run to set-up second Scotland goal. Off after 75 minutes,” the Daily Record wrote.

“Right up for the Arsenal vs Spurs battle with Porro and was causing problems. A sublime run to set up the second goal. Immense throughout,” was Glasgow Live‘s verdict.

“Lung bursting run left Dani Carvajal for dead at the second goal, brilliant pace and power. Nico Williams on at half-time could have presented problems but the forward barely had a touch,” wrote Herald Scotland.

Unfortunately, it is looking increasingly likely that Tierney will be leaving Arsenal this summer. He has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates.

Arsenal would surely love to keep the £25 million star. And he further proved what a brilliant player he is to have as he started on the left of a back three for his country.

But he is too good to be a squad player. And you would imagine that there will be a host of clubs showing an interest in the summer.

Certainly, the speculation may only ramp up off the back of his display against Spain this week.