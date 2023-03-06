Newcastle make Kieran Tierney their top left-back target this summer











Newcastle United currently view Kieran Tierney as their number one target at left-back ahead of the summer, with The Northern Echo reporting that there is an acceptance amongst the Arsenal hierarchy that he is unhappy over his game-time this season.

It does appear increasingly likely – from the outside – that Tierney will want to leave the Emirates in the summer. The Scotland international was previously considered a key player for the Gunners. And it seemed that he may well wear the captain’s armband at some stage in the future.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, he has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. And it does appear that the Ukrainian suits what Mikel Arteta wants from his full-backs more than Tierney.

Newcastle make Tierney a top target this summer

He has been linked with a move away from the Emirates for a little while now. And as reported by The Sun, there has been interest from Newcastle.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It seems, in fact, that he is at the top of their wishlist.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle are set to prioritise signing an attacking-minded left-back. And Tierney is seen as the number one option for that position.

Arsenal meanwhile, will want at least £25 million for the 25-year-old.

Tierney could be an outstanding signing for Newcastle. Arsenal would surely love to keep him for as long as possible due to his amazing attitude. Certainly, it is hard to think of too many better back-up left-backs in world football right now.

He has had issues with injuries in the past. And that will be a concern for Eddie Howe. But if he can stay fit, he could be an unbelievable signing for Newcastle.

Tierney meanwhile, may perhaps appreciate the chance to move further north. He spent almost 15 years on the books at Celtic before arriving in the Premier League.

If a deal is done, it could be superb for Newcastle as he is an ‘incredible‘ talent.