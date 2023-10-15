‘Amazing’: Commentator was blown away with what one Celtic player did in Japan vs Canada match

The international break is in full swing and with no club football to keep us occupied, TBR Celtic is keeping tabs on the Celtic players that are on duty with their countries.

Just this morning we discussed how Matt O’Riley has been called up to the Denmark squad following the withdrawal of Kasper Dolberg. It’s great news for the 22-year-old whose form this season deserves national recognition.

Now though, we bring you an update on how Celtic midfielder, Reo Hatate is doing whilst representing Japan this week,

The 25-year-old was called up again to Hajime Moriyasu’s squad and whilst he has still to nail down a starting spot, Hatate did make a substitute appearance against Alistair Johnston’s Canada.

The Japanese ran out 4-1 winners and although Hatate didn’t get on the scoresheet, he left Japan legend Koji Nakata, extremely impressed with a lovely piece of skill during the match.

Nakata, who has 57 caps for his country, was commentating on the match and was loving Hatate’s passing.

Nakata said [ABEMA TV], “The first drop was great, and then he went out again. Hatate’s one-touch pass was also amazing”

The Celtic fans will be delighted with this as it seems Hatate is taking the confidence he is now showing in a Hoops jersey on the road with his country.

They will also be hoping that Hatate continues to impress as they will want their classy midfielder to return from international duty full of confidence for the tough run of fixtures they have coming up. He’s been so good this season Kenny Miller labelled him a ‘genius‘.

Hatate signed a new five-year deal at Celtic this summer amid growing speculation that he could be on his way out of the club.

But now that his immediate future has been settled, the fans will be hoping that their talisman will continue to find his form as they bid to continue their domination of Scottish football and progress in the Champions League.

