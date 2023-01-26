Ally McCoist urges Everton not to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as their next manager











Ally McCoist has warned Everton not to hire Marcelo Bielsa this month if they want to stay in the Premier League.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (26/1 6:34am) this morning, McCoist was discussing Everton’s future.

The Toffees are in serious trouble right now, and need to resolve their managerial situation quickly.

After sacking Frank Lampard at the start of the week, it’s now become clear there wasn’t a succession plan.

Everton have since been linked with a host of potential new managers.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Times suggest that Farhad Moshiri is a fan of the work of Ralph Hassenhuttl.

The Austrian was sacked by Southampton earlier this season, but had delivered safe mid-table finishes before this season’s struggles.

There’s also been talk that Moshiri was been in contact with Sam Allardyce over the vacant role.

However, the speculation surrounding Marcelo Bielsa appears to have picked up the most steam so far.

The Daily Mail suggested hiring Bielsa is not out of reach for Everton, but McCoist has warned the club against the move.

McCoist warns Everton against Bielsa

The TalkSPORT pundit was asked about his opinion on Everton hiring the Argentinian.

“I’m in agreement with Danny [Murphy] actually,” McCoist said.

“I think somebody like Bielsa would need at least one pre-season to work with these players, to work with this team.

“He’d need weeks to put in place his ideas, his methods. I just think an overnight switch for Bielsa wouldn’t work actually.

“I don’t think looking at that Everton team right now, I don’t think they’re capable of implementing the way Bielsa would want to play, at this moment in time.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

A Daily Mail suggested that Bielsa was worried Everton’s players were too slow for his style of play.

He won’t be encouraged to hear that the Toffees have been linked with a move for Marko Arnautovic this month.

As McCoist alludes to, Bielsa’s style of play is incredibly demanding, and may not suit Everton’s current squad.

It normally takes Bielsa some time to get players up to speed on his methods, time Everton don’t have.

He’s also notorious for not putting up with incompetence at board level, and the current turbulence at the top of the club may put him off.

Whoever Everton hire, they need to be brought in quickly, and given a chance to influence their dealings in the final days of the transfer window.

