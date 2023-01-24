Moshiri has made contact with former Everton boss about managerial vacancy - not David Moyes











Everton have made contact with their former manager Sam Allardyce as part of their planning to replace Frank Lampard.

The Daily Mail report Farhad Moshiri knew that a situation was coming where he may have made to sack Lampard and started getting contingency plans in place.

Surprisingly, the Iranian contacted Allardyce as he began to draw up possibilities but the pair never met and it seems unlikely he is going to be back in the Everton dugout.

Allardyce’s spell on Merseyside was deeply unpopular and the report says that fears over that style of play underpin a reluctance to appoint Sean Dyche.

It is a huge surprise to read that Everton have apparently made contact with Allardyce, and surely they will not go any further down the road to appointing him.

Allardyce’s time in the Premier League should be over, and Everton’s board have made enough unpopular decisions in recent years as it is.

The comparison with Dyche feels somewhat harsh on the former Burnley boss, who did a fantastic job at Turf Moor and could tighten the Toffees up defensively.

On the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, before the World Cup, Allardyce said Everton winger Anthony Gordon should go to the tournament as a ‘wild card’.

He said: “I’ve got a wild card. I’ve got Anthony Gordon at Everton, as a wild card. I’ve just watched his progress and he seems to be such a big player for Everton at the minute.

“Even last season he was the one lad who stood out a bit and accepted the ball and ran out defenders and created.

“I’ve not worked with him but I’ve seen him and watched him perform like that in a struggling team, it’s not easy to perform like that in a struggling side.”

Gordon of course did not go to Qatar and his performances have tailed off this season as his progress has stalled, despite transfer interest from the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Newcastle.