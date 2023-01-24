Everton's Farhad Moshiri a fan of manager who has been compared to Jurgen Klopp











Farhad Moshiri is a fan of Ralph Hasenhuttl and he is now looking for a new Everton manager after sacking Frank Lampard.

The Times report that Moshiri is a fan of the work of the 55-year-old, who was sacked by Southampton in November and replaced by Nathan Jones.

The Irish Times add that Hasenhuttl came under consideration at Goodison Park when replacing Rafa Benitez, before the club went for Lampard.

It should be easier to get Hasenhuttl this time around, given he is out of work but there are so many names being banded around at this stage.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Moshiri likes Hasenhuttl as Everton look for a new manager

Michael Owen has actually compared Hasenhuttl to the man who has done so much good work across town – Jurgen Klopp.

“I think it starts from the manager. I think the manager, rather like at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp, I see lots of similarities (with Hasenhuttl),” Owen told Premier League productions.

“It looks like he’s galvanised the whole club. Everyone is together and players buy into a style. And even when he’s had some bad, bad results, he’s come back fighting. He’s doing a miraculous job.”

#SaintsFC can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 7, 2022

At their best, Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side were everything Everton want to be; high-pressing, exciting to watch and capable of stunning the big boys.

But it felt like the Austrian frequently suffered poor runs of form, and was battling for his job on more than one occasion before he was finally sacked.

Of course, Hasenhuttl left Southampton with the club in the relegation battle along with Everton, so there are clear pros and cons to any potential appointment.

One thing which sums the muddled thinking at Everton up is the different profiles of managers being linked.

There is seemingly no uniformity in terms of getting a short-term firefighter to keep the club safe or someone like Hasenhuttl who may be more long-term, but it is tough to introduce an enterprising style of play mid-season.