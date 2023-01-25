Everton transfer news: Toffees now eyeing move for Marko Arnautovic











Everton now reportedly want to sign former West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic – a player who left Mark Noble stunned by his pace in training.

It’s been a difficult week for Everton fans so far after Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties on Monday and their move for Arnaut Danjuma was hijacked by Tottenham yesterday.

The Toffees are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupay struggling to provide goals.

Danjuma looked set to sign for the club, with The Daily Mail reporting that he had even completed his media duties and medical ahead of a loan move from Villarreal.

But the club are now on the lookout for alternative targets and they could turn to a player who has proven he can score goals in the Premier League.

Everton want Arnautovic

The Daily Mail reports that Everton ideally want to sign two forwards before next week’s deadline and they are weighing up an offer for Arnautovic.

Club chiefs are eyeing a move for the 33-year-old after missing out on Danjuma to Spurs, while a move for Hakim Ziyech is now deemed ‘unlikely’ due to Lampard’s departure.

Arnautovic enjoyed a relatively successful spell in the Premier League where he impressed for both West Ham and Stoke City.

The Austrian forward managed to hit double figures three times during his six-year spell in England.

Former Hammers captain Mark Noble is certainly a huge admirer of the striker and raved about his pace back in May, 2021.

“Everyone was worried about him when he came because of that perception [as a troublemaker] but he’s a funny, funny guy,” Noble told That Peter Crouch Podcast.

“And what a player. Some days in training when he turned it on, I’d think ‘oh my God’. You couldn’t get close to the fella.

“He was so quick and powerful. But so loud and funny with it as well a lot of the time. I was really sad to see him go actually.”

Arnautovic has managed eight goals in 14 Serie A appearances for Bologna this season, showing he still has a keen eye for goal.

Of course, he was linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, which did not go down well with their supporters.

It would be a surprise to see the Toffees bring him in but he could be a sensible short-term option as they aim to stay in the Premier League. He has proven that he can perform in England’s top-flight and he’s impressed over the past 18-months in Italy, scoring 23 times in 50 appearances.

