Everton appointing Marcelo Bielsa is still not out of the question











There is still some hope that appointing Marcelo Bielsa is not out of reach for Everton despite concerns that reaching an agreement is going to prove to be difficult, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Bielsa is the Toffees’ top target to replace Frank Lampard after the Englishman’s departure was announced on Monday following their defeat to West Ham at the weekend.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bielsa remains out of work after leaving Leeds last year. Nevertheless, it would appear that Everton have their work cut out trying to convince the Argentinian to take over at Goodison Park.

Bielsa not out of reach for Everton yet

The Daily Mail reports that Bielsa is not yet convinced that the current squad will be able to adapt to his demands. And it is noted that the 67-year-old and his staff could cost £11 million a year.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

It appears that reaching an agreement is going to be tough. But the Daily Mail reports that the two sides remain in talks over a potential appointment.

And sources believe that it is not out of the question for Everton to ultimately get their man.

It does appear that plenty of Everton fans are not sure about the prospect of appointing Bielsa. In truth, even Bielsa’s biggest supporters will struggle to predict how he would get on if he takes the gig.

He has the potential to transform their fortunes. However, Bielsa makes incredible demands of his players. So coming in midway through the season is not ideal. Neither is arriving right at the end of the January transfer window, at the earliest.

But if Bielsa can get his ideas across, it could be a masterstroke from Everton. Pep Guardiola absolutely adores Bielsa, labelling him ‘incredible‘.

It certainly will not be boring if Everton do end up appointing Bielsa.