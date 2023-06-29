Pundit Ally McCoist has said that Tottenham Hotspur now have to accept an offer for Harry Kane this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (29/6 6:24am), McCoist and Alan Brazil were discussing the 29-year-old’s future.

Spurs have already been active in the transfer market before new manager Ange Postecoglou officially starts at the club.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was Tottenham’s first signing of the window as he looks set to replace Hugo Lloris.

The Italian goalkeeper has already explained what Postecoglou has told him about what’s expected from him next season.

Last night Spurs also confirmed the signing of James Maddison from Leicester which is incredibly exciting.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The playmaker arrived for £40m despite interest from the likes of Manchester City.

However, Ally McCoist was speaking about Harry Kane and his future at Tottenham Hotspur.

For all the arrivals Tottenham could be looking at this summer, if he leaves then the mood suddenly changes at the club.

McCoist believes that given the money involved and Kane’s expiring contract, a deal needs to be done sooner rather than later.

McCoist says Tottenham should accept Kane offer

Talking about the bid Bayern Munich made for Kane in the past few days, TalkSPORT host Alan Brazil said: “Well, it’ll test Daniel Levy because we know that in a year’s time, he’ll be crying if Harry [Kane] goes on a free.

“But at the same time, he’s not Mr Popular with the punters at the moment if he sells Harry for a cut-down price, oh dear, he’ll get pelters.

Ally McCoist added: “You’ve got to take the money. In any other business, you’d get your head examined if you lost 80 million pounds on an asset.”

It’s important to point out that bid made by Bayern for Kane was valued at £60m plus add-ons, according to journalist David Ornstein.

It’s no surprise that Tottenham didn’t entertain this as they value Kane much more highly than that.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is unlikely to agree with McCoist that he has to accept an offer for Kane this summer.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

If he helps Spurs qualify for the Champions League then he would have potentially earned the club more in the long run than selling him.

He’ll also be hoping new manager Ange Postecoglou can convince Kane to sign a new deal at Spurs.

Bayern’s bid has put Chelsea on high alert though and Kane has reportedly already reached a personal agreement with Bayern Munich.

It’s likely to be an incredibly uncomfortable summer for Spurs fans as they pray that Kane doesn’t leave before the start of the campaign.