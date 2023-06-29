Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is attracting a lot of interest and new reports suggest that Chelsea are contemplating making a move after what the striker is said to have done away from the pitch.

The world-class Tottenham striker has been attracting a lot of interest this summer. Reports have suggested that Manchester United are keen, whilst other reports claim Bayern Munich have already made a bid for the striker.

Now, according to The Telegraph, Chelsea have been alerted to the fact that Kane has commissioned the building of a new home. This home is apparently only 15 miles from Chelsea’s Cobham training ground.

It is not known whether Chelsea will be making a bid this summer, but the report claims that this off-the-field decision by Kane has put them on high alert.

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Chelsea alerted by off-the-field decision by Spurs star Harry Kane

Kane is one of the top strikers on the planet. Due to this, it is no shock to see him being linked with multiple clubs this summer.

Chelsea are now managed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. The English forward is loved by the Argentinian and the pair worked brilliantly together at the North London side.

As Chelsea are without European competition next term, Tottenham should not be overly worried about Kane leaving for the Blues.

The striker is also a Spurs legend. If he did move to Chelsea, then the move would not go down well with fans of Tottenham.

The summer transfer window will have a lot of great stories. It definitely looks like Harry Kane’s future will be one of the biggest that many keep an eye on.