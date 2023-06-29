Tottenham have just beaten Manchester City to sign 26-year-old player

Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester City to the signing of James Maddison last night after moving quickly to bring in the 26-year-old.

A report from the Daily Mail has shared that Spurs had to get a move on to sign the talented playmaker.

Tottenham confirmed their first outfield signing of the summer last night.

James Maddison has been a Spurs target for some time and once a bid was made, the transfer moved very quickly.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Leicester continued to demand £60m for their star man, but a deal was eventually agreed for a much more reasonable £40m.

He’s signed a five-year deal and could play a key role in Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Maddison impressed last season and it’s no surprise that Tottenham and Manchester City both wanted him.

Spurs will be delighted they managed to get a deal done so quickly.

Given Newcastle were also keen on the playmaker, it could turn out to be a fantastic piece of business to get a deal over the line before a bidding war broke out.

Man City wanted new Tottenham signing Maddison

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Maddison and Gabri Veiga have both caught Man City’s attention.

Tottenham ‘moved quickly’ to secure Maddison’s future and will be delighted to have brought in one of their main targets.

Ange Postecoglou tends to play free-flowing, attacking football which should really suit Maddison.

Last season, his 19 goal contributions in a poor Leicester side really stood out.

It’s even more impressive that he managed to do that in a side where the strikers were struggling to score goals.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Maddison providing chances for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min next season is a much more terrifying prospect.

He’ll need the two midfielders behind him to offer defensive cover as it’s not a strong part of his game.

However, Tottenham will know they’ve signed a great player in Maddison based on the interest from Man City.

In fact, it’s been claimed already that Maddison will prove to be a bargain in years to come.