Brighton and Hove Albion are now willing to let Alexis Mac Allister leave this summer, amid interest from Arsenal.

The report from TEAMTalk suggests the ‘exceptional’ midfielder may be the only one of their biggest stars allowed to go.

Alexis Mac Allister has had a season beyond his wildest dreams.

No one would have ever expected a World Cup winner to have emerged from the Amex Stadium.

That’s exactly what happened though, with Mac Allister playing a huge role for Argentina in Qatar.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

It increased his already burgeoning reputation, and domestically he’s performing at a brilliant level too.

Brighton are on course to play in Europe for the first time in their history this season.

Roberto De Zerbi has only improved on the fantastic job Graham Potter did on the south coast.

However, there’s now an acceptance that Mac Allister will leave Brighton, and Arsenal could come knocking.

South American journalist Cesar Luis Merlo believes the Gunners are one of many suitors interested in the 24-year-old.

It would be an interesting move for both parties, as they look to take a collective stet up next season.

Brighton willing to let Arsenal target Mac Allister leave

The report from TEAMTalk states, ‘TEAMtalk understands Brighton have decided they will allow Alexis Mac Allister to leave this summer, though the club will do all they can to keep three more impressive stars on the south coast.’

It means that Brighton want to make sure Kaoru Mitoma, Moises Caicedo and Evan Ferguson are still at the club next season.

Arsenal have also been linked with Mitoma and Caicedo, but Brighton are only willing to let Mac Allister go.

Journalist Graeme Bailey added: “His [Mac Allister’s] father and representatives have made no secret of their desire to move him on.

“And Brighton’s hierarchy could be ready to let him move on, despite the fact he only signed a new deal before the World Cup finals.

“But the club want to insure that they don’t just lose all of their top talent, they are insistent on that.”

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Mac Allister would be an expensive outlay for Arsenal, and there’s no guarantee that he would start under Mikel Arteta.

However, he could fill several roles in midfield, similar to Leandro Trossard in attack.

Brighton could end up being a de facto feeder club for Arsenal at this rate if they’re not careful.

