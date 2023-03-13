Kaoru Mitoma about to be offered huge pay rise, after claims Arsenal want to sign him











90 Min reports that Brighton are set to offer Kaoru Mitoma a huge pay rise, after claims Arsenal want to sign him.

Mikel Arteta’s men are certainly benefitting from bringing in former Brighton players of late, with Ben White and Leandro Trossard establishing themselves as key players at Arsenal.

Of course, Trossard was the latest player to make the switch from the Amex Stadium and the Belgian has excelled in recent weeks. But the Gunners were actually interested in his former teammate Kaoru Mitoma in January too.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Arsenal fans probably won’t be too downhearted about landing Trossard instead, especially after the 28-year-old provided a hat-trick of assists at Craven Cottage yesterday.

Yet, Mitoma has been exceptional for Brighton this season and Arteta will be keen to strengthen his attacking options over the summer. But the Japanese forward is about to be offered a huge pay rise to remain on the south coast.

Mitoma to be offered huge pay rise to stay at Brighton

90 Min reports that Mitoma could be rewarded with a new contract after his excellent form under Roberto De Zerbi.

The outlet notes that Brighton are set to offer the 25-year-old a massive pay rise to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal.

The Seagulls are said to be optimistic that Mitoma will agree to extend his stay on the south coast, with initial talks already underway.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Mitoma has registered 13 goal involvements in just 25 games in all competitions for Brighton this season.

Alan Shearer has described the winger as an ‘incredible’ signing after the Seagulls picked him up from Japanese outfit Kawasaki Frontale back in 2021.

The talented winger spent last season on loan in Belgium but he has adjusted to Premier League football with ease since he returned.

It’s no surprise to see Brighton trying to tie him down on a new long-term deal, especially with the likes of Arsenal interested.

Mitoma would be a brilliant addition to Arsenal’s squad, but it seems unlikely that they will target him this summer. Arteta’s men will most likely be focusing on strengthening their midfield, with Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice heavily linked.

Show all