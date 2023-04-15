‘Conversation soon’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool will hold talks with ‘exceptional’ 24-year-old soon
Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has been discussing Liverpool’s search for a new midfielder and Alexis Mac Allister.
The Argentine midfielder is set to leave Brighton at the end of the season, and according to Romano, Liverpool will hold talks with the ‘exceptional’ 24-year-old very soon.
Mac Allister has been unbelievable for the Seagulls this term, and he looks set for a big move this summer, and Liverpool will be hoping that the midfielder opts to head to Anfield.
Mac Allister talks scheduled
Romano shared what he knows about Mac Allister.
“Let me mention one name and let me mention another thing. Alexis Mac Allister, this is one of the players they have on the list at Liverpool. They appreciate Mac Allister. I understand that he will leave Brighton in summer, no doubts on that. I’m told it will be early in the summer either May or June, not July or August. Liverpool are there, they will have a conversation soon with the player’s camp and family to explain the project and speak with Mac Allister,” Romano said.
Woo him
Liverpool will hold talks with Mac Allister very soon, and they have to make sure to woo him in these discussions.
The Argentine is genuinely going to be one of the best midfielders on the market this summer, and the Merseyside club need to make sure that they’re his first choice when he makes his move from The Amex.
Liverpool need a huge midfield revamp, and a player like Mac Allister would be the perfect first piece of the puzzle as Jurgen Klopp tries to figure out how to mend this broken squad going into next season.
