Arsenal linked with signing two players this summer, but it's now said they'll cost over £150m - journalist











Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister would cost at least £150 million this summer, amid interest from the likes of Arsenal.

That is according to the Athletic’s Seagulls correspondent Andy Naylor, after Caicedo signed a new deal recently following deadline day flirtation with the Gunners.

Even since that failure to land the midfielder before the deadline and the subsequent signing of Jorginho, Arsenal have still been linked with Caicedo.

Arsenal have also been linked with World Cup winner Mac Allister, but Naylor answered a question about both players’ futures from a fan.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo would cost Arsenal £150 million

He said: “Caicedo signed a new contract on Friday until June 2027, with the option of another year for the club.

“It doesn’t guarantee he will stay, but it protects Brighton’s interests by increasing the price potential buyers would need to pay.

“Losing Caicedo and Mac Allister in the same window would leave a big hole. They have often been the double pivot in midfield used successfully this season by Potter and now De Zerbi since the sale last summer of Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur.

“If it happened, I would expect part of upwards of £150million generated by selling them would be reinvested on signing one or two established replacements, probably from overseas.”

It seems unlikely that Brighton would sell both players in the same window and it is just as unlikely Arsenal would try and sign both.

That is even more likely to be the case given the lofty valuation of signing both players, and you would perhaps expect Declan Rice to be more of a priority target than both.

Arsenal bolstered their midfield in January by getting Jorginho but you get the impression that they want a longer-term option come the summer.