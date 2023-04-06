Report: Arsenal now seriously interested in signing 'one of the best players at the World Cup'











Arsenal have been named amongst the clubs who are seriously interested in signing Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

Renowned South American journalist, Cesar Luis Merlo, stated that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all very keen on the Argentine who was described as ‘one of the best players at the World Cup’ after his triumphant exploits in Qatar.

What’s more is that Merlo has claimed that two of these three teams are already negotiating about a move for Mac Allister.

It’s not all that surprising to hear that Arsenal are in the race to sign the midfielder. After all, they’ve had their eyes on a number of Brighton’s players in recent times.

Indeed, they signed Ben White back in 2021 from the Seagulls, they bagged Leandro Trossard in January, while they also had bids rejected for Moises Caicedo during that transfer window.

Arsenal clearly have one eye on the ongoings at the Amex, so it’s not all that shocking to see that Mac Allister is now on their radar.

Of course, whether or not the Gunners can actually sign the Argentine this summer remains to be seen. Manchester United and Arsenal are formidable opponents when it comes to any sort of transfer tussle, so the north London club may well find it tough to win this race.

However, the fact that Arsenal are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League is bound to give them some sort of advantage, while we’re also fairly certain that both White and Trossard would happily endorse the move to the Emirates as they seem to be loving life at Arsenal right now.

Mac Allister is clearly in demand as we head into the summer, and this is certainly a situation to keep an eye on.

