Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been raving about how good Trent Alexander-Arnold was in Liverpool training.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was talking on the Tubes & Ange Golf Life YouTube channel about his time at Anfield.

After six seasons at Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departed on a free transfer this summer.

He’s now signed a contract with Turkish giants Besiktas ahead of the new campaign.

Oxlade-Chamberlain only had two seasons at Liverpool where he was a regular presence in the side.

Injuries curtailed his career at the club but he was still a big presence behind the scenes.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino were brilliant in Liverpool training.

This is in stark contrast to his fellow full-back Andy Robertson who didn’t fare so well in the build-up to games.

However, it’s no surprise that the 24-year-old defender thrives in technical drills given his unbelievable natural ability.

Oxlade-Chamberlain raves about Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool training

The midfielder was asked by Tubes who was the best in a rondo in training and he said: “[Roberto] Firmino. Trent’s [Alexander-Arnold] good in a rondo.

“It depends if he’s switched on. When he’s switched on, he plays passes through the middle of the rondo that you’re not expecting.

“His passing’s just a joke, isn’t it? Firmino’s all the flicks and the tricks, he’s fun to watch.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a huge season ahead of him at Liverpool.

He’s been backed to outperform Kevin de Bruyne as he continues to drift into midfield when Liverpool have the ball.

Against Chelsea, the balance of Liverpool’s midfield still looks off.

Bringing in at least one new signing looks so important right now, although Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia could be off the cards.

Alexis Mac Allister was tasked with being Liverpool’s deepest player yesterday and although he did well in spells, it’s not his most natural role.

Alexander-Arnold had plenty to deal with on his wing and couldn’t always support the Argentinian in the centre of the pitch.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s suggestion that Alexander-Arnold is fantastic in Liverpool training suggests he should be able to quickly learn how to thrive in his new hybrid role.

However, Jurgen Klopp will know that he needs the correct personnel around him for that to work.