As Liverpool and Chelsea kick off their Premier League campaigns against each other, the future of Moises Caicedo continues to catch the eye.

An update from TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has shared the latest twist in the tale of the Ecuadorian midfielder.

In the past 48 hours, fans of both Chelsea and Liverpool may have thought they had secured the future of Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has been on the edge of leaving Brighton for months now.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea were keen on signing him in January, but Brighton managed to tie him down to a new deal.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

It doesn’t appear to have convinced Caicedo to stay at The Amex past this summer.

Crook has now shared the next stage of developments in the Moises Caicedo saga with Liverpool initially thinking they had the upper hand over Chelsea in negotiations.

However, that may no longer be the case.

Liverpool and Chelsea continue to battle for Caicedo

Posting on social media, Crook said: “BREAKING: Not done yet but @talkSPORT understands #CFC are expected to reach an agreement with Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

“The two clubs are edging close to a £115m deal with a sell-on clause. #LFC now expected to match Chelsea’s £55m offer for #SainstFC midfielder Romeo Lavia.”

Moises Caicedo’s preference appears to be to join Chelsea which is what’s causing delays to any potential deal.

Liverpool appeared to have a deal agreed with Brighton for Caicedo, with Jurgen Klopp even discussing it in a press conference before their match against Chelsea.

However, the player doesn’t appear to want to move to Anfield right now.

Chelsea making a new bid for Caicedo would complicate things, but if Brighton deem it worthy, then the decision would finally be down to the player.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

That may be bad news for Liverpool, however, Crook’s update also includes some potentially good news.

Romeo Lavia has also been a Liverpool target for some time and matching Chelsea’s offer for the teenager could give them a brilliant alternative to Caicedo.

The Belgian international isn’t as experienced as Caicedo but has very similar potential.

Liverpool will have to hope both players don’t choose to move to Stamford Bridge, otherwise, they’ve got a real problem on their hands.