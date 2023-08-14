Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain slates £8m Liverpool star’s ability in training

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted that defender Andy Robertson wasn’t the best player in Liverpool training.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was playing golf with Tubes on his YouTube channel.

The midfielder is yet to find a new club after being released by Liverpool in the summer.

He was one of several players the club decided was surplus to requirements heading into this season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played a vital role for Liverpool towards the start of his career at Anfield.

However, injuries scuppered his involvement at the club and now he’s a free agent.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Oxlade-Chamberlain was asked what it was like to train with his teammates at Liverpool and called out Andy Robertson.

The Scottish defender is one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet.

He played the entire 90 minutes against Chelsea yesterday, but appears to be better in competitive matches than on the training ground.

Oxlade-Chamberlain calls out Liverpool star Robertson

Asked about the left-back, Oxlade-Chamberlain said: “He’s possibly the worst I’ve ever played with in a rondo.

“You watch him in a rondo and wonder how he’s so good at football. Honestly, it’s disgusting to watch.

“And I’ll say that with my chest on camera, I say it to him all the time.

“He’ll admit it, he’s awful in a rondo. His hips don’t move great, so anything that’s a stretch he’s falling over.

“He’s just not nice in a rondo!”

Robertson was signed by Liverpool for just £8m and has turned out to be an absolute bargain.

He has been Jurgen Klopp’s starting left-back for years and produced plenty of assists in his time at Anfield.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Robertson did well during pre-season for Liverpool and looked his steady self against Chelsea.

However, Robertson won’t be pleased that Oxlade-Chamberlain has called him out for his performances in Liverpool training.

It doesn’t appear to have affected how he plays in matches, but his teammates will no doubt enjoy winding him up about it.

All eyes at Liverpool are now on incomings before the transfer window closes in a few weeks.

However, it appears to be bad news in their pursuit of both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.