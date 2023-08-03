The race for the Playmaker award in the Premier League next season could be very interesting to say the least.

Harry Kane, Mo Salah and Kevin De Bruyne have won the award in each of the last three seasons, and with so many brilliant creators currently operating in the Premier League, the race for this award is wide open.

According to Ledley King, speaking on Akshun NFT’s Twitter Space, Trent Alexander-Arnold could be the winner of this award next season, tipping the Liverpool ace to outshine Kevin De Bruyne, especially if he plays in the advanced midfield role he’s transitioned into.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold most assists

King gave his verdict on the England star.

“For assists I would’ve gone with De Bruyne, but I am going to go for Trent, if he plays in that midfield role especially, I think he could be very high up on the assists,” King said.

Every chance

King thinks that Alexander-Arnold can outdo De Bruyne in terms of assists next season, and, in all honesty, we wouldn’t back against it.

The Liverpool star is one of the very best passers in the Premier League, and while he’s historically been a full-back, he’s now moving into a more advanced role.

If Alexander-Arnold plays in the middle of the park where he’ll receive the ball much more often in much more dangerous positions, he could lay on assist after assist week on week.

Factor in that Darwin Nunez now appears to be finding his shooting boots, and you have a recipe for success here.

Alexander-Arnold could well be the Premier League’s top assister next season.